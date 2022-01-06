Sue Ramirez portrays the mistress Lexy in the upcoming primetime drama ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Asked to do an impromptu “sample” or performance on “It’s Showtime,” Sue Ramirez opted to channel her mistress character in the upcoming drama “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Ramirez was among the guest judges in the pageant segment “Showtime Sexy Babe,” along with actor-rapper Elmo Magalona and beauty queen-actress Bianca Manalo.

As guest appearances on the noontime program go, each of them was prompted to do a “sample” or a showcase of talent for viewers.

Ramirez, who stars as the “other woman” Lexy in ABS-CBN’s adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” quipped that her performance would give a glimpse of her character.

“Para naaayon naman sa character ko as the other woman sa ‘The Broken Marriage Vow,’ bakit hindi natin kantahin ‘yung ‘Kabet’?” she said, referring to the viral hit by Gagong Rapper.

Ramirez proceeded to perform both the sung chorus and a portion of the rap, getting cheers from her fellow judges and the hosts of “It’s Showtime.”

In “The Broken Marriage Vow,” Lexy’s affair with David, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo, causes the breakup of his marriage with Jill, played by Jodi Sta. Maria.

The ABS-CBN series will join its Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.