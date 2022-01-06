Photos from Universal Pictures Philippines

MANILA — Universal Pictures Philippines has recently unveiled its lineup of movies for the first quarter of 2022, as cinemas returned with limited capacities due to the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Larger-than-life viewing experience is about to burst anew on the big screen this 2022 with Universal Pictures International’s first quarter slate, bustling with stories on passion and fashion, speed and greed, chic and music, extravagance and romance," the company said in a statement.

Here are the films that you can expect from Universal Pictures Philippines soon:

HOUSE OF GUCCI (January 19)

Directed by Ridley Scott, "House of Gucci" pools a powerhouse cast led by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jack Huston. The movie is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house Gucci that spanned three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder. The movie delves into what a name means, what it’s worth and how far a family will go for control.

F9: THE FAST SAGA (January 26)

"F9" is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi.

SING 2 (February 2)

Illumination’s smash animated franchise, "Sing 2," arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet -- all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut — to join them. Buster (Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

CYRANO (February 23)

In the tradition of the classic MGM movies that celebrate romance lyrically and visually, award-winning director Joe Wright orchestrates a gifted ensemble of actors performing the big-screen epic love story "Cyrano. "This bold new adaptation, scripted by Erica Schmidt and filmed on stunning Italian locales, re-imagines the timeless tale of wit, courage, and love. The score and songs are from The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Matt Berninger, and Carin Besser. In the title role, Peter Dinklage makes the iconic character his own.

AMBULANCE (March 30)

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever in "Ambulance." In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t — his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history of $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

MARRY ME

An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, "Marry Me" is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage, and social media. Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma who makes his feature-film debut), "Marry Me" features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.