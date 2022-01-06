Photo from McCoy de Leon's Instagram account

Actor McCoy de Leon made sure to mark the special day of his partner Elisse Joson, who is celebrating her 26th birthday Thursday.

De Leon took to Instagram to greet Joson a happy birthday with a short but sweet greeting: “I want all the best for you. Happy Birthday My Love!”

The celebrity couple also celebrated the holidays as a small family with the addition of their first child, Felize.

“Though our New Year's Eve was spent differently and we missed our families so much, we're still blessed to be with each other to welcome the new year,” the actress said in an earlier post.

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31, 2021 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” he said.

“Siguro soon. Wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan yon,” he added.

For now, de Leon is keen on working harder to be able to provide for his family financially.

