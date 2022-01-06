Luis Manzano welcomes Cherry Pie Picache as his guest on ‘I Can See Your Voice.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Luis Manzano appears to now consider Cherry Pie Picache as a part of his family, going by his introduction of the screen veteran as his guest in the upcoming premiere weekend of “I Can See Your Voice.”

Picache, along with “Marry Me, Marry You” co-star Vina Morales, are the guest celebrities in the January 9 episode of the fourth season of the mystery music game show.

Janine Gutierrez, the lead actress of “Marry Me, Marry You,” is meanwhile accompanied by her father, Ramon Christopher, in the January 8 pilot.

In a teaser released this week, Manzano had a warm introduction for Picache.

Simula ngayong weekend, sisiguraduhin naming sulit ang pananatili niyo sa inyong mga tahanan. Safe na, masaya niyo pang makaka-bonding ang buong pamilya habang nanonood ng pinakabagong season ng I Can See Your Voice!



At maaari rin kayong makihula at manalo. Abangan kung paano. pic.twitter.com/7maTFY8tk4 — ICanSeeYourVoice PH (@ICSYVPH) January 4, 2022

“Ang pinakabagong dagdag sa Manzano family!” he said of Picache, drawing cheers.

Picache is the current girlfriend of Manzano’s father, Edu Manzano, who also stars in “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The younger Manzano earlier got to sit down with the couple for an interview in his vlog, where they revealed dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

“I Can See Your Voice” airs weekends via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.