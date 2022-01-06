LOOK: Elisse Joson goes blonde in 26th birthday shoot

MANILA — Actress Elisse Joson went blonde for a photo shoot to mark her 26th birthday.

Firing up social media Thursday, Joson went for a blonde bombshell for the photo shoot, with the actress baring some skin. She captioned the photos simply: "Birthday alter ego."

Joson, who only recently gave birth to her first child, also flaunted her toned figure.

Her partner McCoy de Leon earlier took to Instagram to greet Joson a happy birthday with a short but sweet greeting: “I want all the best for you. Happy Birthday My Love!”

De Leon and Joson, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31, 2021 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” he said.

“Siguro soon. Wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan yon,” he added.

