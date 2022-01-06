Jacob Batalon on how he grew as an actor and why he's ready to lead now

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Photo courtesy: Sony/Marvel

In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Filipino American actor Jacob Batalon swings into action in a much bigger role.

"It was crazy. I couldn't believe it. He finally gets to be in the action. He gets to fight along Spider Man. It's been really fun," Batalon says.

The actor reflects on his journey in the Spider-Man and Avenger movies he had starred in since being introduced in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Photo courtesy: Sony/Marvel

"I was very nervous and afraid and I was definitely not, like, confident in myself. But you know, that grew over time with the more work I've done, on the people that I've worked with, and I was fortunate to really progressing to the actor that I am now and I'm given opportunities that I feel like I wouldn't have been able to handle before."

Jacob Batalon with Zendaya and Tom Holland. Photo courtesy: Sony/Marvel

His Filipina mother Eva Andres, originally from Pangasinan, shared how Batalon pursued his acting dreams.

"He used to be a singer. Sinamahan ko naman siya. Nakuha naman sya, tapos nag-workshop for three months. Then after the workshop, nagpunta sya sa Hollywood. Then one of the directors sinabi na papasok siya sa school of arts and acting in New York so pinapunta ko naman, so nag-aral sya for two years (I accompanied him. He got in, then he attended a workshop for three months. Then after the workshop, he went to Hollywood. Then one of the directors said he would go to school of arts and acting in New York so I let him. He studied for two years)," Andres shares.

Jacob Batalon. Photo courtesy: SyFy "Reginald the Vampire"

Batalon is also excitedly jumping into leading-man mode and finally taking a title role.

"It’s basically about a person who may not be seen as a leading man, finally getting to be the leading man. And I think it's a really fun, amazing, engaging story because not everyone gets that story told. And I think we, you know, turn the tropes over on its head and that I may not be like a leading-man type, but I finally get to be it," Batalon says.

The upcoming American TV series 'Reginald the Vampire” will air on SyFy.