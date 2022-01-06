Ex-PBB housemate Joe Vargas now engaged to Bianca Yanga

Photos from Bianca Yanga's Instagram account

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Joe Vargas has proposed to his long-time partner Bianca Yanga.

Yanga revealed the good news on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring.

“A perfect way to (ring emoji) in the New Year. I love you, my @meetjoeblack28,” she said in the caption, tagging Vargas.

In a succeeding post, she shared a snap of her with her soon-to-be husband while still flexing the ring she got.

Meanwhile, Vargas posted their relationship milestone in style as he released a video of him and Yanga before and after the proposal.

Vargas rose to fame in 2010 after joining the reality series.

The couple is also known to be good friends with Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia, and Ria Atayde.