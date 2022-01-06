Charlie Dizon heats up social media with new photos

MANILA – It’s not yet summer but Charlie Dizon continues to heat up social media with her new photos.

On Instagram, the “Viral Scandal” actress shared a new set of pictures showing off her beach-ready figure yet again.

Clad in a red one-piece swimwear, Dizon caught the attention of her followers, including some of her friends from show business.

“Ganyan nga po. Wala nang iba,” wrote Sue Ramirez.

“Gandaaaaa,” added Dimples Romana.

“Ayyyyyyyy o,” teased filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone.

Belle Mariano, Iza Calzado and Katarina Rodriguez all commented with fire and heart emojis.

Just last week, Dizon surprised many of her followers with her swimsuit photos in El Nido, Palawan as she joined the family of Romana in their beach getaway.

“Piece of paradise,” she simply wrote in the caption of her photos, with the majestic view of the beach and the limestone cliffs as the background.