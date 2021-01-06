Star Magic expresses support for Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson

MANILA -- Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson have the "full support" of ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic, after the celebrity couple, on Tuesday night, finally decided to introduce to the public their baby boy, Jude.

In a statement posted on its social media pages on Wednesday, Star Magic congratulated the first-time parents.

"Star Magic expresses its full support and guidance to Janella and Markus as they embark on a new chapter in their lives. We hope that you will continue to give the same encouragement and appreciation that you have given them as artists. This new blessing will certainly contribute to the enrichment and depth of their artistry. Congratulations once again, Janella and Markus, on your bundle of joy!" the statement read.

Salvador and Paterson revealed becoming first-time parents in a vlog, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz. The two are currently staying in the United Kingdom.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

In the online show "We Rise Together" on Wednesday, Paterson explained why he and Salvador waited for months before sharing their baby to the world.

"Alam namin na one day we are going to release him to the world. Sobrang natakot kami nung una because we knew that the world is very harsh and right now isn't the very best environment. Well, now it is. Kaya nga inilabas namin. Pero noong una, talagang we want to shield him from everything and keep everything as quiet as possible," Paterson said.

Paterson also said this is the best way to start the new year.

