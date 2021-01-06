‘Pinagsisisihan ko’: Tearful BB apologizes to Robin Padilla after calling him a ‘hypocrite’

A tearful BB Gandanghari apologizes to her brother Robin Padilla and the latter’s wife Mariel Padilla in her New Year’s Day vlog. YouTube: BB Gandanghari

MANILA — Former film star BB Gandanghari started 2021 with a broadcast of her tearful apologies to individuals whom she feels she has wronged in 2020, including her brother, actor Robin Padilla.

In the vlog uploaded on New Year’s Day, BB said she did a 40-day fast before the end of 2020, which allowed her to reflect on her actions and publicized feuds in the past year.

BB said she came to realize that he had “imbibed negativity,” and hurt many people in the process.

“I don’t know how to reach out and really say sorry,” she said. “I want to apologize. I want to have that chance to express better why I reacted that way, or bakit lumabas ‘yung mga words na hindi dapat, because it’s hurtful.”

BB said she belatedly realized that “honesty is not enough,” and that sometimes, “no matter how honest the words are, it’s better to keep it to yourself.”

She first addressed Robin, her younger brother, who became the subject of her tirade in a May 2020 live stream.

“Alam ko may mga nasabi ako na puwedeng hanggang ngayon, nakasakit sa pamilya niya, alam ko nakasakit sa pamilya niya, nakasakit sa kaniya, nakasakit sa asawa niya,” BB said.

“Pinagsisisihan ko lahat ng iyon. I shouldn’t have said anything. Kung puwede ko lang burahin, kasi I think it’s really unfair.”

BB, who is based in the US, had called out Robin for his supposed “public imaging” and “hypocrisy” in May, when the latter expressed his love for her after BB lamented in a prior video that her family no longer contacts her.

She had said she especially felt neglected when none of her family members reached out to her, amid a hoax report on her supposed death that circulated at the time.

Robin explained then that their family in the Philippines had been grappling with challenges of their own, including the action star’s back injury, and the hospitalization of their mother Eva Cariño.

BB had also called Robin’s wife, Mariel Padilla, a “talking doll,” as she criticized her brother for supposedly using the TV host’s online platform to “reach out” to her, instead of contacting him directly.

BB also apologized to other personalities, including Lolit Solis, Cristy Fermin, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Ogie Diaz, whom she had targeted with harsh words after they denounced her cryptic vlogs about a supposed sexual encounter with a male showbiz personality.

“Hindi ko nakita ‘yung dapat kong makita in the most level-headed way,” BB said, admitting she had been impulsive with her past statements.

“I am not expecting anything much from this, but the realization is enough for me. I think it’s a good start.”

