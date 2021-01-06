KC Concepcion shares birthday message for mom Sharon

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion took to social media to share her birthday message for her mother, local showbiz icon Sharon Cuneta, who turned 55 Wednesday.

In her Instagram account, KC greeted her mom a happy birthday as she shared a throwback photo of them.

"Today is the day that outshines any other day of the year! Happy birthday and fabulous 55th to la reina. Te quiero muchísimo," wrote KC, Cuneta's daughter with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion.

Concepcion spent Christmas with her mother, Cuneta’s husband, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, and their children.

Cuneta is currently taking some time off as she marks her birthday.

“Made it through all the trials of 2020. Helped happily as much as I could, got hurt, even by some I trusted and loved most; lost people I loved, lost friends but made new ones. Treasuring my most loyal friends more. Birthday’s coming up and I chose to leave the city,” Cuneta said in an earlier post.

The actress added that she needed to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic” as she prepares to welcome another year in her life.

“Thank God for this opportunity and for huge lessons He woke me up to just before the end of the past year! Needed this. The beach, a pool villa. Heck I deserve this! Nothing like fresh, clean air and a COVID-free environment! Before going back to reality and doing what I can for others,” says Cuneta, who also stressed the importance of putting yourself first sometimes.

