Catriona Gray, Sam Milby cozy up in rare photo together

Catriona Gray and Sam Milby, who first confirmed their relationship in May 2020, appear to have spent the holidays together. Instagram: @nenepidorlimosnero, @catriona_gray

MANILA — Rarely have Catriona Gray and Sam Milby been photographed together in the months since they first confirmed being in a relationship.

That drought of updates from their fans, however, was finally addressed on New Year’s Day, as a photo of the couple cozying up together circulated on social media.

The photo is a screenshot from the couple’s video call with Milby’s personal assistant, Nene Limosnero, who shared the image on her Instagram page on Sunday.

“Happy New Year!” she wrote in the caption, indicating that Gray and Milby were together during the holidays.

Neither Gray nor Milby has shared photos of them together in the past several months. Their last joint appearance was for a fundraising performance of Gray’s single “We’re In This Together” in July 2020.

Over the holidays, however, Gray appeared to hint at spending time with Milby in the United States, where the actor grew up.

Notably, she shared a photo of two shadows, hers and a companion, during a walk in the woods.

Milby’s own rare Instagram update indicated he was in Ohio, which to fans appeared to corroborate he and Gray were indeed together during the Christmas season.

