BidaMan finalist Johannes Rissler lands movie role in 'Soul Sisters'



MANILA-- BidaMan third placer Johannes Rissler is grateful to be part of the upcoming movie "Soul Sisters" starring Melai Cantiveros, Jolina Magdangal and Karla Estrada.

Rissler, who is preparing for more future projects, said it was an amazing experience to be part of the much-awaited film from Star Cinema.

“I also worked with amazing people during the 'Soul Sisters' movie and it was an amazing and great opportunity for me to be part of it," Rissler said in a statement released Wednesday.

The 22-year old model said he took the opportunity to improve himself during the lockdown.

“It affected me a lot knowing of what is happening right now -- people are dying and getting sick. My heart swells for those people who are truly affected by the pandemic but at the same time I took advantage of the time for me to improve myself and it made me more passionate about writing songs,” he said.

During the lockdown, Rissler received praises for his performance in the BL series “BenXJim” starring Jerome Ponce.

Rissler is a member of Professional Models Association of the Philippines. He made his modeling debut in 2017, at the age of 17.



Meanwhile, the showbiz newcomer shared that his dream is to work with his showbiz crush Bea Alonzo.

“Super crush ko talaga si Bea Alonzo. Of course bukod sa pagiging maganda n’ya, she’s really talented kasi. She’s a movie queen. Sana mabigyan ako ng chance na maka-work siya. That would highlight my career," Rissler said.

Related video: