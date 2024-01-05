Vilma Santos (left) and John Lloyd Cruz. Screengrabs from ABS-CBN News, When I Met You in Tokyo Facebook page

MANILA -- Vilma Santos was pleasantly surprised when she got a phone call from John Lloyd Cruz, who commended her movie "When I Met You in Tokyo" with Christopher de Leon.

In a live interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, the country's Star for All Seasons recalled her conversation with the award-winning actor, who described their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry as "simple" and "genuine."

"Hindi raw niya malaman 'yung pakiramdam niya, na paano siya nakakapanood ng very simple movie and yet you will feel it," she said.

"Genuine, 'yun ang word na ginamit niya," she continued. "Totoong-totoo, genuine, and may sincerity daw 'yung movie at 'yung ginagawa naming acting ni Yetbo (De Leon). Doon siya hindi makapaniwala, [sabi niya] 'parang ito 'yung gusto kong gawin -- a simple movie na hindi mo na kailangang hanapin sa diksyunaryo to understand.'"

During the call, Santos encouraged Cruz to share his thoughts about "When I Met You in Tokyo" with the public to drum up support at the box office.

A day later, the actor's review was uploaded online. "A great, great, big deal for us, kasi he is such a great actor," the screen veteran said of Cruz, her co-star in the 2009 movie "In My Life."

"For him to say those things, 'yung review niya, and what he felt after watching, malaki nang panalo namin 'yon," she stressed.

In the now-viral clip posted on the Facebook page of "When I Met You in Tokyo," Cruz said the movie is exactly what he and the rest of the viewing public need to see.

"'Yun po 'yung movie na kailangan namin. 'Yun 'yung pelikula na napakasimple, napaka-sincere, napaka-honest. Parang 'yun 'yung kinailangan kong mapanood," he declared.

"'Yung kuwento ikinuwento siya sa napakasimple at napakapayak na paraan. Na napaka-sincere ng intention nila na kailangang maunawaan ito ng maraming tao," he added.

Watch the full interview of Santos below: