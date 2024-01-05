Vilma Santos. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Veteran actress Vilma Santos is aware that there are people questioning her Best Actress win in last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

The country's Star for All Seasons bested the likes of Sharon Cuneta, Eugene Domingo, and Marian Rivera, among others, for her performance in "When I Met You in Tokyo."

In a live interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe on Friday, Santos said she is used to negative comments and acknowledged that she cannot control what people will say about her or her craft.

But there is one thing that she could not take sitting down -- allegations that she had a hand in the jurors' decision.

"Hindi bale kung kami lang personal, [pero] nagsasama na ng ibang tao. Like 'yung mga jurors na 'yan, sila ganito, ganyan, kumampi 'yan. Si ganitong tao, inilakad 'yan. My God, God knows na ni isa we did not lift a finger para sabihin mong to get the Best Actress award," she said.

Santos went on to stress that all she did was accept the award that was given to her.

"To those na sabi na bakit siya na naman, hindi na muna ibigay sa mga bago, na they'll have naman their turns. Paano ako lalaban doon? Kinausap ko ba 'yung mga jurors? Wala naman akong alam. They just gave me the award which I'm very, very thankful [for]," she added.

And as for remarks that "When I Met You in Tokyo" is not doing well in the box office, Santos replied: "What can we do? It's really like that. I mean, sometimes you lose, sometimes you win."

"You cannot have everything, you know? So God is fair," she added.

Santos earlier admitted that her Best Actress award was "unexpected," saying that her only goal in last year's MMFF was to help breathe life into the local film industry, which was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch her full interview below: