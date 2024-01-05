MANILA -- OPM icons Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid are joining forces for a two-night show this February.

Billed as "Love, Q&A," the Valentine show will happen on February 14 and February 15 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The two are expected to perform their timeless hits in the concert.

In their respective social media accounts, Alcasid and Quesada promoted their two-night show.

Quesada who is behind the OPM classics like "Friend of Mine," "To Love Again," and "Growing Up," just had a successful concert last November.

An acclaimed singer-songwriter and OPM icon, Alcasid is currently one of the hosts of "It's Showtime." He is behind hits like "Ikaw Sana," "Ikaw Lamang," "Hanggang Ngayon" and many more.



