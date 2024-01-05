New BTS comic book set for release

The story of K-pop group BTS is being told in a new 22-page comic book.

TidalWave Comics has added the group to its FAME series which shines a light on musical acts.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS has become a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

The glossy chronicles the group's rise to stardom and devotes pages to each of the seven members.

The book will be released in both print and digital formats and soft and hardcovers on January 10th. - Report from Reuters