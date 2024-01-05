Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban turned to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to her good friends Kim Chiu and Angelica Panganiban and all those who made her wedding a dream come true.

On Instagram, Panganiban uploaded a series of photos taken from her wedding with Gregg Homan last December 31 in Los Angeles.

In the caption, Panganiban revealed that Chiu and Bela's arrival in Los Angeles was not planned, as she thanked the two for providing her dream wedding cake and flowers.



"Wala man sa plano ang pag-arrive niyo sa LA, pero 'yun na yata ang pinakamasayang parte ng wedding. From our very wholesome bachelorette na iyak lang tayo ng iyak with more more laughter din (lakas maka baliw yes)," Panganiban told Chiu and Padilla.

"Salamat sa pag-provide ng dream wedding cake ko. Sa flowers na ang lakas maka soft girl. Pakiramdam ko, hindi lang ako kinasal kay Gregg, kinasal din ako sa inyong dalawa... pang habang buhay na ‘to. Love you both," she added.

Panganiban, Chiu and Padilla, who call their group AngBeKi, a combination of the first letters of their names, became close in July 2017.

Aside from Panganiban and Chiu. Panganiban also thanked siblings Apa, Abby, and Alyanna Aquino, actor-director Andoy Ranay, as well as friend and make-up artist Mikka Marcadia.

Meanwhile, in an earlier Instagram post, Panganiban shared her appreciation post to her husband.

"Dada, thank you for everything that you do. Thank you for carrying the heavier load. I appreciate you. I love you," Panganiban wrote.

Panganiban and Homan first met in 2018 through the actress' friend, Cherry Pie Picache. At the time, Panganiban was taping a TV series in Subic, where Homan resides.

They officially became a couple in 2020, and Homan proposed to Panganiban on October 8, 2022. -- with report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

