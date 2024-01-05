Watch more News on iWantTFC

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh found an avenue to pay tribute to immigrants and anyone who had to build a new life in the new Netflix series "The Brothers Sun."

In the show, she plays a mother who was forced to leave her homeland and immigrate to America.

Yeoh's character Eileen "Mama" Sun is fierce, funny, and has a touching backstory.

"It was very important to me is that resonates in the lives of many, many of our immigrant friends around the world, regardless of where they moved their lives to," said Yeoh.

On what she related to the most, she said it was "the opportunity to show how much courage it takes to make those choices, and to build, and what it takes to build, a new life, and that not everyone succeeds all of the time."

The actress shared why the family action dramedy is one of her favorite projects to date.

The show is also her first leading role since her Academy Award win.

"We have something precious. It was fun," Yeoh shared. "It was funny, it was dark, it was action. It was love. I mean, what else was there was nothing lacking. So I loved every every moment I was in it."

Almost a year since winning for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Yeoh reflected on her iconic Oscar Best Actress speech, where she urged women to never let anyone tell them that they’re past their prime.

"That's the truth," she said. "That's exactly what I believe. And I don't think we should ever allow anybody else to tell us who we are."