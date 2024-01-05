Katya Santos now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Former sexy star Katya Santos is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Paolo Pilar.

On Instagram, Santos uploaded snaps of her boyfriend's proposal in Japan.

As seen in one of the photos, Santos's boyfriend was down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage with their family and friends as witnesses.

Another snap shows the actress showing off her engagement ring.

"It all started in 2004. They say it was love at first sight, but I truly believed it was destiny! Now I understand whatever happened in the past needed to happen. The universe has its own way of bringing us back together. We still headed in the same direction. I loved you once, I love you still. I always have, I always will. To forever, my pungay," Santos captioned her post.

For his part, Pilar also shared photos taken from their special day,

"20 years ago I met a wonderful woman named Katrina, in the beautiful island of Boracay. Today in 2024, I finally asked her to be my wife with our families, friends, and the majestic Fuji-San as witnesses. I have loved you for 20 years and would continue to do so until my last breath. To forever, my Pungay!" Pilar wrote.

The former Viva Hot Babes member has a daughter from a previous relationship.