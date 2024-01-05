Enrique Gil to Liza Soberano: 'I'll always have your back'

MANILA -- Actor Enrique Gil has turned to social media to mark the 26th birthday of actress Liza Soberano.

On Instagram Stories, the Kapamilya actor uploaded a photo of him and Soberano as he shared his sweet message for the latter's special day.

"Happy Birthday our dear Hopie!!! I'll always have your back no matter what. Wish I was there to celebrate your special day," Gil shared.

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano. Screen grab: Instagram/@enriquegil17

On Thursday, Soberano marked her birthday by uploading new photos taken by celebrity photographer Shaira Luna.

In July 2023, despite talent manager Ogie Diaz's claim that Gil and Soberano had already ended their relationship, the actor asserted that they are still doing well.

What’s important, Gil said, is that they remain happy and supportive of each other.

Soberano and Gil, also known as LizQuen, rose to fame as a love team with their hit teleserye "Forevermore" in 2014. They also worked together in "Dolce Amore" in 2016, "Bagani" in 2018, and were last seen as a screen couple in "Make It with You" in 2020.

On the big screen, they co-starred in "She's The One" in 2013 followed by "Just The Way You Are" and "Everyday I Love You" in 2015, "My Ex and Whys" in 2017, and "Alone/Together" in 2019.

While they are no longer onscreen partners, both Soberano and Gil are actively pursuing acting projects separately.

