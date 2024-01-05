'Aquaman 2' returns to PH cinemas on January 8

MANILA -- After a two-week break from most local cinemas for the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will return to the big screen on January 8.

The film stars Jason Momoa as the King of Atlantis.

The James Wan-directed superhero sequel, which also stars Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard, has so far grossed more than $255 million at the global box office.

The film's producer Rob Cowan encouraged fans to watch the film on the big screen, for the best experience.

“We were incredibly lucky on ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ being able to continue the story we began in a film that the world embraced,” says Cowan.

“And on the page, we really had a super-sized project, pulling out all the stops, making everything as big as we could, charting a journey as varying and different as possible through multiple worlds we were visiting for the first time… This film really is something you need to experience inside a big theater with a huge screen… because there’s just so much to look at”, he added.





