The Ransom Collective to hold reunion concert on Feb. 4

Poster of The Ransom Collective reunion concert. Photo from The Ransom Collective's Facebook page.

MANILA — Filipino indie folk band The Ransom Collective is set to hold its reunion concert next month.

The band will be holding its concert on February 4 at the 123 Block in Mandaluyong with guests Cheats, syd hartha, and Gabba.

"We're so excited to announce our first live show in 3 years as a complete band. It's been a long wait, but we can't wait to be with you in person," the band said in an announcement Thursday.

"We'll be joined by our friends: Cheats, syd hartha, and Gabba for a super fun night of music," it added.

Ticket prices range from P900 to P1,200 and fans may book their tickets here.

The Ransom Collective — composed of Kian Ransom, Jermaine Choa Peck, Leah Halili, Redd Claudio, and sisters Lily and Muriel Gonzales — rose to fame for winning the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival's pre-event Wanderband competition in 2014.

They are known for their songs like "Fools", "Settled", and "Tides".

