Jayda Avanzado confronts Aljon Mendoza in the first teaser of 'Teen Clash'. Screenshot

The conflict between the characters of Zoe (Jayda Avanzado) and Ice (Aljon Mendoza) was revealed in the teaser of the iWantTFC series "Teen Clash," released on Thursday.

In the short preview released by producer Black Sheep, Ice is shown always clashing with Zoe. They, however, agree to merge their bands to have a higher change to join a music jam.

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” will also feature Markus Paterson as Jude.

The three lead stars will be joined by Zach Castañeda as Xander, Kobie Brown as Josh, Ralph Malibunas as Ken, Bianca de Vera as Yannie, Gail Banawis as Ayumi, Fana as Sab, Andrea Abaya as Mandy, and Luka Alford as Lloyd.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE: