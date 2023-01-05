MANILA – Solenn Heussaff on Thursday finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter.

In an Instagram post, Heussaff revealed that she and her husband Nico Bolzico named their second daughter Maëlys Lionel Bolzico.

The second name is presumably after Argentine football great Lionel Messi, since his team won the World Cup on the day the couple’s daughter was born.

According to Heussaff, she will upload a full length vlog on YouTube on Friday documenting the hours leading up to the time she gave birth up to when they actually welcomed their daughter.

Bolzico and Heussaff first announced the birth of their baby girl on December 14.

Their first daughter, Thylane, meanwhile turned 3 on January 1.

The celebrity couple will reach their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.

