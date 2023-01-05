Rewind: 2022 celebrity babies

1. ANGELICA PANGANIBAN Angelica Panganiban has given birth to Amila Sabine, her first child with her businessman fiance Gregg Homan on September 20.

2. ANGELINE QUINTO Singer Angeline Quinto gave birth to her first child with fiance Nonrev Daquina on April 27. The actress named her baby boy, Sylvio.

3. SLATER YOUNG AND KRYZ UY "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Slater Young and his wife vlogger Kryz Uy welcomed their second child, Kai Seven in May.

4. SMOKEY MANOLOTO Actor Smokey Manaloto and his partner welcomed their first child, Kiko, on August 4. The comedian-actor became a first-time dad at 51.

5. YAMYAM GUCONG “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” big winner Yamyam Gucong and his fiancée Elaine Toradio welcomed their baby girl in February 2022. They named their baby girl, Aliah Kaye. The arrival of their baby happened months after Gucong proposed to Toradio.

6. IYA VILLANIA Iya Villania gave birth to her her fourth child in June 2022. The former MYX VJ and her husband Drew Arellano named their newest baby boy Astro Phoenix.

7. JENNYLYN MERCADO AND DENNIS TRILLO Actress Jennylyn Mercado and her husband actor Dennis Trillo welcomed their first child together in April 2022. The celebrity parents named their baby girl, Dylan. Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships.

8. DIMPLES ROMANA Dimples Romana now has a family of five as she gave birth to her third child in June 2022. She and her husband, Boyet Ahmee named their second son Elio. Romana and her husband have two other children together: Callie and Alonzo.

9. DIONNE MONSANTO Dionne Monsanto gave birth to her daughter in Switzerland on April 18. The baby girl is Monsanto's first child with her husband Ryan Stalder.

10. WINWYN MARQUEZ Actress Winwyn Marquez gave birth to a baby girl in May 2022. The former beauty queen and her non-showbiz fiancé named their daughter Luna Teresita Rayn.

11. BETTINA CARLOS Bettina Carlos has given birth to her second child with husband Mikki Eduardo on December 12. They named their newest bundle of joy Amina Elizabeth.

12. YNNA ASISTIO Actress Ynna Asistio has given birth to her first child with her husband Bully Carbonel on October 26, 2022. Asistio and Carbonel named their first child, Ava Zafina.

13. KITKAT Comedienne Kitkat gave birth to her first child with husband Waldy Fabia in August 2022. The couple named their baby girl Uno Asher. Kitkat described her child as her life's greatest blessing.

14. GERPHIL FLORES On January 9, 2022, singer Gerphil Flores announced though a social media post that she he has given birth to her first child with husband Brad Libanan in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo is the name of their son.

15. SOLENN HEUSSAFF It was last December 15, 2022 when Nico Bolzico announced that he and his wife actress Solenn Heussaff finally welcomed their second daughter.

16. ROCCO NACINO and MELISSA GOHING Former volleyball player Melissa Gohing has given birth to her first child with actor Rocco Nacino on October 9. They named their baby Ezren Raffaello.

17. SANDRA LEMONON Former beauty queen Sandra Lemonon took to social media to reveal that she has given birth to her first child with basketball player Sol Mercado last June 21, 2022. They named their baby boy Zaiah Rafael.

18. VIY CORTEZ Popular vlogger Viy Cortez and her partner Cong TV welcomed their first child Kidlat in July 2022. Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines.

19. RITA DANIELA Actress Rita Daniela gave birth to her first son on December 22. She named her baby Juan "Uno" Andres. Daniela made no mention in her social media post about her baby’s father, although she reportedly has a longtime non-showbiz boyfriend.