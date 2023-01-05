Paolo Contis greets daughter Summer a happy birthday

MANILA – Paolo Contis turned to social media to greet his daughter Summer a happy birthday.

Sharing an old photo of them together, Contis wrote: “Happy Birthday my Ganda! I miss you everyday!”

As of writing, their picture already has a number of “likes” but the actor noticeably turned off the comments section of the post.

Summer is Contis’ daughter with his former longterm partner LJ Reyes.

Contis and Reyes controversially broke up in the latter part of 2021, with actress Yen Santos being dragged supposedly for being the third party in the relationship.

However, Contis at that time publicly defended Santos, stressing that the actress had nothing to do with their breakup.

Reyes and her kids, Summer and Aki, are now residing in New York. Aki is her son with Paulo Avelino.

