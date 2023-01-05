Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari's entrance and confessional looks. Screenshots from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

"Do you feel that aura? I bet you do!"

This was Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari's entrance line when she was revealed among the first queens to enter the "Werk Room" of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

In the first 5-minute snippet of the show, Aura entered the competition in a coordinated black look, describing her drag as a performance and raising her Pinoy roots.

"I am Nashville’s best, most stunning, and most electrifying drag performer. I am a dancer, I do a lot of very high-energy numbers and I am your Filipina goddess," she said.

LOOK: Entrance and confessional looks of Filipina drag queen @AuraMayari as revealed in the 5-minute snippet of @RuPaulsDragRace season 15. Screenshots. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wcytVkHiM7 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) January 5, 2023

Fans were blushing at his confessional look, flexing his muscles in a nude tank top and a cap.

"My drag is a little bit of Beyonce, a little bit of Rihanna, and a little bit of Justin Bieber. I put on a little bit of some masculine swag on stage when I perform."

Aura was among the 15 queens announced in December during the meet the queens led by the season 14 winner Willow Pill.

"The origin of my drag name, I'm very proud of being Filipino," Aura said, dressed in a pink Filipiniana superhero dress.

"Aura came from a Filipino gay lingo that can be used for someone who is overacting, overly confident, trying to get attention, someone who is horny, and someone who is always flirty. That's kinda like my drag," she added.

Aura said she was inspired by fellow Filipina drag queen Manila Luzon, who represented the country in Season 3 and All Stars 4 of the competition series.

"She's one of the reasons why I started drag. I fell in love with her. She represented the Philippines while she talked about the Filipinos a lot and the Filipinos love it. Filipinos are so prideful."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3, and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand” along with "Canada's Drag Race" stars Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2 and Canada vs. The World), and Kimmy Couture (season 3).

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

RELATED VIDEO: