Eddie Redmayne on playing a real-life evil beast

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen Netflix "The Good Nurse"

For his performance in the true-to-life film 'The Good Nurse,' Eddie Redmayne has received Best Supporting Actor nominations this award season, including from the upcoming 80th Golden Globe Awards.

He plays Charlie Cullen, the infamous serial killer who was implicated in hundreds of deaths of patients under his care. Cullen was a hospital nurse for 16 years.

Director Tobias Lindholm with Eddie Redmayne JoJo Whilden/Netflix

"It's a human instinct to want to know why [such actions are taken] and part of that instinct is to go: 'This human being did these monstrous things. If I know there's a specific thing or a reason, then I can other him. I know that he's a distant human being.' And that makes us feel safe," Redmayne noted.

Redmayne described the challenges he faced in playing the man called the 'Angel of Death”.

"While I completely agree that there is a danger in glorifying dangerous people, and it was something that was really important to me, and I hope that we don't do that in this movie," the actor said.

"True crime is such a thing at the moment and quite often it involves fetishizing or glorifying, and we had no interest, obviously, in doing that. This was a story about not only the hero that managed to prevent him from doing these things, the person who managed to stop when the system failed to stop, but also it was about the system."

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain Netflix "The Good Nurse"

He starred opposite Jessica Chastain who played Amy Loughren, the good nurse who courageously stopped Cullen from doing more harm.

"Making the movie, I was lucky enough to spend time with the real Amy Loughren, and she described how on the one hand, this man was kind, gentle, self deprecating, saved her life even, she had great affection for him. And then she met this other man twice, who was empty, who was arrogant, had this completely different personality, and she said it was two different human beings. So it was about almost investing in two completely different characters that felt unique to anything I'd had to do before," Redmayne said.

Redmayne won the Oscar in 2015 for his performance in 'The Theory of Everything' and is well-known for his heroic role in the Harry Potter 'Fantastic beasts' series.

'The Good Nurse' is streaming on Netflix.