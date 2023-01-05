O-A (left) and Aries Night (right) during the wedding challenge of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1. Screenshots.

MANILA — O-A and Aries Night both got a comeback win after back-to-back weeks of being at the bottom, in the latest episode of "Drag Den Philippines" which aired Thursday.

For two consecutive weeks, the two queens had ranked in the bottom two, including last episode's rankings led by Lady Gagita. At the time, Shewarma took the second spot, followed by Maria Cristina, Naia, Pura Luka Vega, and Barbie-Q, respectively.

In the Thursday episode, the queens had to present themselves in a dream wedding. They were also tasked to channel Pinoy traditions for their theme wear.

Both O-A and Aries Night won the round, and picked Pura Luka Vega in the "dragdagulan" challenge. O-A got the advantage, which affords them extra time for their speech next week.

"The one that stood out to me today was Aries Night," Manila Luzon said during the deliberation with Francis Libiran and Nicole Cordoves.

"She was outstanding. That look was something completely out of the box and she’s been lacking confidence up to this point but she was like, 'I’m not second-guessing myself, I’m going to stand tall, the tallest.'"

"The hair, I mean, come on. I mean, [O-A] is a drag queen and drag queens have big hair," they added.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: