MANILA – It looks like Zia Dantes really has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of her celebrity parents.

Aside from her good looks which she got from her mom Marian Rivera and dad Dingdong Dantes, Zia also seems to be a natural performer.

In Rivera’s recent post on her Instagram Stories, Zia can be seen dancing and singing to Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”

“Manang mana sa akin,” Rivera wrote across the video clip.

This was not the first time Zia stole the spotlight.

Just last November, she also made headlines when her dad shared a clip of them jamming to Elvis Presley's “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Zia likewise made her parents proud when she appeared in an advertisement directed by Cathy Garcia Molina and Dan Villegas.

Zia turned six years old last November.

Aside from Zia, Rivera and Dantes have another child, Sixto.