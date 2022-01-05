‘Snowdrop’ actress Kim Mi-soo dies

Kim Mi-soo’s final acting project was ‘Snowdrop,’ which is currently airing. JTBC

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who is currently seen in the TV drama “Snowdrop,” has died at the age of 31.

Mi-soo’s passing was announced by her agency, Landscape Entertainment, on Wednesday.

In its statement, published by Soompi, the group said Mi-soo “suddenly passed away on January 5,” without mentioning the cause of death.

“The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private.

“Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased,” it said.

Mi-soo is a cast member of the ongoing JTBC drama “Snowdrop,” alongside lead actress Jisoo of the Blackpink fame. In the series, Mi-soo portrays a student activist who shares a dormitory with Jisoo’s character.

After making her acting debut in 2018, Mi-soo appeared in dramas like “Hi Bye Mama” and “The School Nurse Files,” among others.

