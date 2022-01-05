SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ spends a fourth week atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. Screenshot: Billboard.com

MANILA — “Bazinga,” from the P-pop supergroup SB19, has retained its top spot in the Twitter-driven Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, for a fourth week at No. 1.

The self-empowerment tune ranked atop the list for the week of January 8.

In total, “Bazinga” has spent nine weeks on the chart. Its four weeks as the top-ranking song are non-consecutive.

During its first weeks in the chart, “Bazinga” trailed behind the likes of BTS’ “Butter” which has now logged a total of 11 weeks in the list. This week, “Butter” ranked seventh.

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

SB19’s strong showing in the trends-based chart follows a packed 2021 for the group, which staged three concerts, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.