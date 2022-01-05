Kathryn Bernardo shares a glimpse of the construction of her new house. Instagram: @bernardokath

MANILA — Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo shared on Wednesday the progress of the construction of her dream home, which has been nearly five years in the making.

On Instagram, Bernardo posted photos showing that the construction has reached a second storey, with the size of the structure indicating a sprawling property.

A few of the snaps also give a glimpse of the overlooking view from the house.

Aside from surveying, Bernardo appeared to try her hand at manual labor, mixing cement in one clip.

“Site visit. Jan ’22,” she simply captioned the post.

Among those who commented is Bernardo’s long-time reel and real-life partner Daniel Padilla, who wrote: “Yahoo! Exciting times!”

Bernardo first revealed she was building her dream home in March 2020. At the time, she said its planning had taken three years.

“March 9, 2020. Day 1. Groundbreaking of our new home. The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!” she wrote at the time.