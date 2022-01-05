LJ Reyes shares birthday message for daughter Summer

Actress LJ Reyes turned to social media on Tuesday night (Manila time) to share her birthday message for her youngest child Summer, who turned 3.

Reyes and her children Aki and Summer are now in United States.

"I wanna say 'I can’t believe you’re 3!' but it has always felt like you’re much older than you actually are! You are a God-sent angel who never fails to brighten up our day with your non-stop talking and singing, and dancing too!" Reyes wrote on Instagram.

Reyes also thanked Summer for bringing joy into her life.

"I am so grateful to be your mother! Continue making pa-cute to mommy kasi kilig na kilig ako. I love you sooooo much my love Summer! Happiest birthday!!!" she added.

Reyes and her kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since early September last year, following her separation from her partner of six years and Summer's father, actor Paolo Contis.

Aki, on the other hand, is Reyes' son from her past relationship with actor Paulo Avelino.

Related video: