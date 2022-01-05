Hale's Champ Lui Pio post pre-wedding photos

MANILA – Musician Champ Lui Pio cannot wait to finally marry his partner, Claire Nery.

On Instagram, the Hale frontman shared their pre-wedding photos which were all shot in La Union.

“This 2022 there’s no stopping us #LuiPios,” he wrote in the caption of their dreamy photos showing them in laidback outfits by the beach.

Nery likewise posted a different set of their pre-wedding photos and said in the caption: “If it’s not you, it’s not anyone.”

It was not immediately clear when exactly they are tying the knot this year.

In 2019, Lui Pio and Nery welcomed their son, Caden.