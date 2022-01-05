Gary Valenciano looks back at 'heartbreaking' 2018

MANILA – Gary Valenciano looked back at the challenges he went through in 2018, describing that year as a really heartbreaking one for him -- quite literally.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for her vlog, Valenciano recalled the moments leading up to his heart bypass surgery.

“April 22 or 23, 2018, I was celebrating my anniversary and I was going to dance with Darren Espanto, Inigo Pascual and Gab Valenciano. Opening part pa lang ng kanta, parang there was pain, there was something that was not right. It was scary because I knew there was something wrong,” he said.

Contemplating whether he was having a heart attack or if it was just muscle pain, Valenciano opted to have himself checked immediately after his “ASAP” number.

“My blood pressure was mataas. When I was in the stress test, tinatawagan na pala ['yung doctor ko] to tell him in Japan na ‘Doc, the readings don’t look good.’ After the stress test, he called from Japan. ‘Looks like we have a problem with your heart. I will see you when I get back and we’ll conduct some tests.’”

“He came back, conducted some tests and that’s what he saw. ‘You see that? That’s 95% blocked. It is very fortunate that that did not rupture while you were performing,’” he added.

Just when he was recuperating from the surgery, Valenciano encountered another major ordeal.

“Nagpapagaling na ako and all. Suddenly, I started to build up fluids in my left lung which they say nangyayari sa 30% ng mga patients who undergo bypass. The doctor said we should have a CT scan just to really know anong nangyayari. They examined the whole upper part of my body. He said 'yung nangyayari sa left side ko, okay lang daw 'yun kasi 30% nangyayari 'yun,” he said.

His doctor, however, was concerned about his right kidney.

Relating what his doctor told him, Valenciano said: “‘But I am more concerned on what’s happening to the right side of your body. That’s your kidney, Gary. There are too many diabetics that have come to me after a CT scan with their kidneys looking like yours. You have cancer in your kidney.’”

Valenciano said his two surgeries were done only a little over a month apart.

Meanwhile, the veteran performer also shared to Gonzaga the last time he cried.

“It’s been a while but there was a time, in this room, I looked at my life and I looked at it from my own eyes. Like looking at the mirror and not liking what you see. That’s when I wept. I just came down here and I couldn’t even talk. There was no, ‘Lord, forgive me.’ It’s more of you can’t say anymore the words and you just weep. That happened, 2019,” he said.

He also opened up about the time when he learned about his daughter Kiana’s depression.

“There were also times when I wept before the Lord when Kiana suffers from depression. Gab also does. Sometimes they don’t see it, but after they come here and we talk, then I come down here and I think of what they are going through. They live alone. So I can only imagine what that’s like. But that really brings me to tears.”