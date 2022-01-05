Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores are now married

MANILA -- Almost a year after they got engaged, celebrity sweethearts Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores finally tied the knot on Tuesday, January 4.

Photos and clips from their wedding were uploaded on social media by their respective guests.

Santos and Flores got engaged in February last year.

They met on the set of 2010 series "Imortal."

Santos is the nephew of former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio and Star Cinema head Malou Santos. In 2016, he was cast as the third wheel in Kim Chiu-Xian Lim drama "The Story of Us. He was also part of the all-male singing group Harana.

Prior to her acting career, Flores won the Ms. Teen Earth International title in 2009. In 2010, Flores joined showbiz as part of the cast of "Gimik 2010." She was also part of the films "My Perfect You," "Maybe This Time," "Bride for Rent," "Won't Last A Day Without You" and "No Other Woman."



