MANILA — Actress Maxene Magalona publicly thanked “unconditionally loving souls” — her parents-in-law — amid her rumored separation from her husband of four years, model and musician Rob Mananquil.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Magalona shared a photo of Mananquil’s parents Roberto and Millet, taken during dinner on New Year’s Eve.

In her caption, Magalona shared the following quote: “Family isn’t always about blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.”

Magalona went on to describe her relationship with her in-laws, whom she calls Dad and Mom.

“Every time I hang out with them, I learn and enjoy so much. I love hearing Dad’s funny jokes that make me laugh so much as well as Mom’s stories from the past that come with life lessons which I cherish and keep with me forever,” she said.

Magalona notably made no mention of her husband, as she thanked both his parents for their unconditional love.

“I just want to take this moment to show my love and gratitude for two of the kindest and most unconditionally loving souls that I’ve ever met in this lifetime. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for them. The love that they have for me and their children is just so pure and rare which is why I would like to honor and share it. God bless you both!” she wrote.

Magalona has not categorically said whether she and Mananquil have separated, amid speculation spurred by her moves to sever their connection on social media and remove her husband’s last name from her display name online.