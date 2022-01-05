ABS-CBN may have been denied of its broadcast franchise in July 2020 but that only pushed the company to accelerate and strengthen its digital shift in the months after.

While the network had already been offering its content on online platforms years before the franchise denial, the events in 2020 led it to shift its focus to digital.

Proof that ABS-CBN managed to pull this off rather successfully is how the YouTube account of ABS-CBN Entertainment, where most of its shows are uploaded, was named the leading channel in Southeast Asia early last year.

Currently, it has 37.6 million subscribers, or 4.9 million more than the recorded figure in February 2021.

To wrap 2021, ABS-CBN has released its top 10 most watched videos uploaded on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

10. A “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode titled “Korona” where Liza Soberano played 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach

9. An “ASAP” production number featuring Maymay Entrata with “He’s Into Her” stars Belle Mariano, Kaori Oinuma and Criza Ta-a

8. Another “ASAP” production number featuring real-life couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco in their first on-air duet

7. A clip from “It’s Showtime’s” Madlang Pi-Poll segment which featured the Filipino hip-hop group Ex-Battalion

6. The Summer Special ID of ABS-CBN in 2021 performed by KZ Tandingan and P-pop group BGYO

5. The traditional full-length Christmas Station ID of ABS-CBN

4. Another “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode titled “Blouse” which was headlined by Ria Atayde, Jake Cuenca and Malou de Guzman

3. A recap of the initial episodes from the current hit series “Viral Scandal” starring Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia

2. An unforgettable episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” when Yassi Pressman’s character was killed in a crossfire

1. The lyric video of the ABS-CBN Christmas ID titled “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa”