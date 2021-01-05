Teresa Loyzaga gave this advice to son Diego and Barbie Imperial

MANILA -- Actress Teresa Loyzaga is supportive of her son Diego's romance with actress Barbie Imperial, who both confirmed their relationship on social media last week.

In the Instagram post of her son confirming his relationship with Imperial, Teresa left the comment: "Happy looks so good on both of you!"

In her own Instagram account on Sunday, Imperial shared her “favorite photo” with Diego while saying she never thought they would become a couple.

In the comment section of Imperial's post, Teresa shared her advice to the actress and her son.

"Love each other. Respect each other. Protect each other. Speak kind words to each other. Speak kind words of each other. Be happy. You both deserve it," she wrote.

After months of rumors romantically linking them, Diego finally confirmed that he was dating Imperial on New Year's Day.

Diego, 25, revealed the relationship through an Instagram post, showing him in an embrace with Imperial, 22, at the beach.

“Happy new year to us,” Diego wrote, with a heart emoji. “Thanks for making the end of my 2020 memorable. Let’s go, 2021!”



The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Diego left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay" in the same month, Imperial confirmed that Diego was courting her.

"Siguro po nagpaparamdam, opo," she told host Karla Estrada.

Imperial said their friends encouraged them to try dating each other since they have known each other for quite a while already.

"Magkaibigan talaga kami before pa. Super close talaga kami. Matagal po kaming hindi nagkita pero isa lang din po yung grupo namin. Tapos yung mga friends po namin, gusto nila ‘Try niyo kaya mag-date ni Diegs.’ Tapos parang kami, ‘Huwag na, huwag na,’" she said.

"Kasi parang nung 2018, parang ang dami ko nang pinagdaanan sa love life and si Diegs din. So parang ako, hindi. Hindi kami perfect for each other nung time na yun. Recently na pumunta sila sa house, parang ako, hindi pa rin eh," she added.

At that time, Imperial explained that her reluctance to be with Diego was because she doesn't want to break his heart.

"Kaibigan ko siya eh. And alam ko po yung pinagdaanan niya. Ayaw ko maging babae na ibe-break 'yung heart ni Diegs. So parang tinuloy namin na maging friends na lang muna tayo. Kapag alam mo po kasi yung pinagdaanan ng isang tao, ayaw mo siyang ibalik sa situation na yun ulit," she said.

