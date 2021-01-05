Steve Aoki, K-pop group A.C.E team up for remix

A teaser photo for K-pop boy group A.C.E’s upcoming collaboration with American DJ and producer Steve Aoki. Twitter: @official_ACE7

American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki announced Tuesday that he is set to release a collaboration with Korean boy band A.C.E, his latest team-up with a K-pop group.

On Twitter, Aoki posted a 20-second teaser video of his remix of “Goblin (Favorite Boys),” which A.C.E released in September.

This one's from ur Fav Boyz!! I teamed up with @official_ACE7 for my latest remix. It's Steve Aoki's Gold Star remix 🌟🌟 comin this Fri 👀 #ACE #FavBoyz pic.twitter.com/CGwjYsVfv1 — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) January 5, 2021

The remix is scheduled to drop on Friday afternoon, according to a report by Soompi, a Korean entertainment news website.

Aoki previously worked with K-pop superstars BTS, releasing a remix of the group’s 2017 song “Mic Drop.”

A.C.E released “Goblin (Favorite Boys)” as the title track of its album “HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy.”

The track, named the best K-pop song of 2020 by British publication Dazed, blends rap and rock in its verses before going into an explosive, chant-heavy chorus.

With K-pop’s growing presence in the American music market, more artists from the West have been collaborating with Korean idols. Last year, for instance, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez released songs with girl group Blackpink.

