Slipknot’s Manila concert postponed a 2nd time

Slipknot was originally due to perform in Manila in March 2020. Instagram: @slipknot

MANILA — The highly anticipated concert of Slipknot here has been postponed a second time, the group announced on Tuesday.

The heavy metal legends were originally due to perform at Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City on March 29, 2020, as part of their “We Are Not Your Kind” world tour.

That date was moved January 15, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made,” Slipknot said at the time.

With January 15 fast approaching and with no immediate end to the global health crisis in sight, Slipknot has decided to postpone their Asian tour anew.

On Facebook, the band indicated its Philippine stop will still be held at the Amoranto Stadium, but did not yet give a new date.

Slipknot’s Singapore and Indonesia shows were similarly pushed back with no new schedule.

They, however, provided a date for their Knotfest Japan performances: April 9-10, 2022.