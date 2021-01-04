‘My paradise is with you’: What Enrique told Liza on birthday

MANILA — Enrique Gil on Monday penned a sweet birthday message for his reel and real-life partner, Liza Soberano, who turned 23 on January 4.

On Instagram, Gil shared a photo of him in an embrace with Soberano at the beach, captioned with his heartfelt greeting.

“We may be in an island far away but my paradise is always with you. Happy Birthday my love! 23 to infinity,” he wrote.

Gil, 28, has been Soberano’s onscreen partner since 2014.

They celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in October 2020.

Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from showbiz since the cancellation of their primetime series “Make It With You” in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are expected to make their film comeback this year.

