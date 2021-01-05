Melai gave husband Jason a brand new pickup truck for Christmas

MANILA -- Comedienne and host Melai Cantiveros just gave her husband, actor Jason Francisco, the "best gift ever" for Christmas.

In their latest vlog uploaded on Monday, Cantiveros showed their fans how she surprised her husband with a dark blue pickup truck.

"Grabe kong [itinago] ito. Ito talaga ang masasabi niyang 'the best gift ever' dahil matagal niya itong pinangarap. At ang color nito ay the best for him. So I'm sure na magugustuhan niya ito," Cantiveros said as she showed the reaction of her husband receiving the vehicle's key.

"Noong isang araw nakakatunog na ako," admitted Francisco, who was still obviously shocked with his wife's Christmas present.

"Papang, are you happy?" Cantiveros asked her husband.

"Wala akong masabi... happy. Thank you," he told the "Magandang Buhay" host.

The couple, also known as Melason, marked their seventh wedding anniversary last month.

The two, who met inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house during the 2009 season of the hit reality television show, married in December 2013.

In April 2014, Cantiveros gave birth to their first child, They have two children -- 6-year-old Amelia "Mela" Lucille, and 3-year-old Stela Rosalind.

