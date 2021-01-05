Kristel Fulgar was able to buy new car, property from vlogging

MANILA -- Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar revealed that she bought a new car, as well as purchased a lot where she will build her house.

Fulgar shared her latest blessings to her fans and followers on Sunday in her newest vlog, which also showed how she celebrated her birthday with her friends and loved ones last December.

"Napakaraming ganap nung day before my birthday and nung araw mismo ng birthday ko. Masaya ako na i-share sa inyo 'yung mga blessing na natanggap ko sa year 2020. Lahat tayo dumaan sa pandemic, buong mundo, hindi naging madali ang pinagdaanan natin. Bawat isa sa atin ay mayroong naging problema, naka-survive tayo sa taong 2020. Hopefully sa 2021, ito na ang time para makabawi tayong lahat," Fulgar shared.

Fulgar said the main purpose of the video is to express her gratitude to all those who supported her vlogging career.

"Ang main purpose talaga ng vlog na ito ay hindi para ipagmalaki ko lang ang mga blessing na natanggap ko. Pero kasi hindi ko matatanggap ang lahat ng mga 'yon kung wala ang mga taong sumusuporta sa akin at isa kayo roon. Bawat subscriber ko at bawat nanonood ng video ko ay part ng success ng career ko. Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo. Isa kayo sa nagpatatag sa akin. Isa kayo sa nagpaniwala na kayo kong malagpasan itong pandemic at maka-survive sa 2020," she said.

Fulgar also thanked God for all the blessings she received in 2020.

"Ramdam na ramdam ko ang guidance Niya and Siya 'yung alam kong laging nandiyan para sa akin and alam kong Siya rin yung nagbibigay ng lahat ng blessings na natatanggap ko. So maraming-maraming salamat kay God," she said.

Fulgar already has two Gold Creator Awards from video-sharing site YouTube.

The Gold Creator Award is given to YouTube channels with 1 million subscribers.

As of this writing, Fulgar's YouTube page, “Kristells Vlogs,” has over 1.96 million subscribers, while her other account “Kristel Fulgar” has over 1.24 million subscribers.

