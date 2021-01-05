Kathryn Bernardo bares skin, wows fans with figure in rare sexy photo

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo, known for her wholesome portrayals onscreen, surprised her fans Tuesday with a rare photo of her baring skin on the beach.

The screen superstar shared the snap of her wearing a swimsuit, while frolicking in the waters of Boracay, on Instagram.

“Back in Manila, but I think I left my mind in Boracay. How come time flies by so fast whenever we’re on vacay? Rewind please!” she wrote.

Bernardo has been sharing snaps from her beach getaway in the past week. She was accompanied by her long-time boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla, and some of their friends and family members.

A New Year’s Even photo, where she is similarly seen in a swimsuit, this time with Padilla hugging her from behind, had a playful caption: “What was deej doing in this pic? A. Just giving me back hugs, B. Covering his bodeh, C. Covering my swimsuit.”

The couple’s Boracay vacation may be their last for a while, as they’re gearing up for a busy 2021.

Bernardo, 24, and Padilla, 25, are expected to star in a TV series as well as a movie, according to a yearend list of upcoming titles released by their home network ABS-CBN.

