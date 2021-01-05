Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo mark 7th anniversary as a couple

MANILA -- Actress Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo marked their seventh anniversary as a couple.

In his Instagram post over the weekend, Trillo shared a clip of their anniversary date, while Mercado posted a photo of her and Trillo with their respective sons.

"If 2020 taught us anything, it's to not take anything for granted," Mercado wrote. "May the world become a better place for everyone this 2021!"

Mercado has a son Alex Jazz with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Trillo also has a son Calix Andreas from a previous relationship.

In a previous interview, the couple said they decided to give their relationship another shot after they broke up in 2011.

