‘I am finally feeling things’: Depression once ‘killed’ Ice Seguerra’s soul, but he has now reclaimed it

MANILA — It has been a long while since Ice Seguerra felt excited about opportunities and new dreams, but that time has finally come around again, as the singer shared on Monday having overcome depression.

On Instagram, the singer-actor shared a photo of himself smiling, writing, “I am excited.”

Seguerra, 37, then recalled the crippling effect depression and anxiety had had on him — being numb to the point of no longer seeing anything, not even his passion, worthwhile.

“I am finally feeling things,” he said. “Irritability, sadness - yes. But more than anything, I feel happiness and joy!”

“For the longest time, I have just been cruising steadily. Pero ‘yun lang ‘yun. Steady pero walang passion. Dumating sa point na kahit pagkanta, wala na akong gana. That’s a big thing [because] singing is not just a job; it’s how I express myself, how I connect with people, how I heal myself. Singing is my freedom.”

Seguerra has been singing professionally for two decades.

He first revealed his struggle with depression in October 2019, a month before he staged his last concert, a joint show with Noel Cabangon, in November 2019.

In 2020, Seguerra rarely made music appearances. One of his few performances was for a collective fundraiser for frontliners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iyan ang depression. It just doesn't make us sad or lonely. Pinapatay niya kung sino ka and the very thing that make us want to live,” Seguerra wrote. “Depression kills your passion. It kills your soul.”

“So yeah, I was there. But not anymore. For now.”

Fittingly at the start of the new year, Seguerra has started “to finally enjoy life” again.

“Enjoying the big and small things life has to offer. Bumalik ako sa diving (yey), excited to train and hopefully join shooting competitions again, write songs, enjoy conversations with my family and friends, and random people who make sense,” he said.

“To sing and play my guitar, to direct films, plays, concerts, and mount events, to create and to produce music, maybe even act again. I can't wait to do these things!”

Seguerra, who traces his showbiz beginnings as a child star in the late ‘80s, re-emerged in 2001 as a singer and songwriter, spawning hits like “Pagdating ng Panahon.”

“I may be introverted, but my passion is connection. Connecting not merely by speaking but wanting all of you to see what's inside my heart, through the songs I play and sing, words and music that I write, the concerts or shows I direct, films I hope to make, characters I would want to portray,” he said.

“After all the things I've been through, I finally know who I am. And I am excited.”

