‘Agad-agad? Now na?’ How Jodi reacted to son Thirdy having a girlfriend

MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria has long accepted that her only child, 15-year-old Thirdy, would eventually have a romantic relationship, but didn’t expect that it would come so soon.

That was the actress’ candid admission, in front of her son, as seen in her New Year’s Day vlog.

In the episode, Sta. Maria had Thirdy do her makeup as an online challenge. Through each step they would answer questions sent in by their followers.

One asked Sta. Maria what her reaction was when Thirdy first introduced to her his girlfriend.

“Alam ko naman na darating ‘yung time na magkakaroon ng girlfriend si Thirdy,” she said.

“It came as a surprise lang to me dahil parang hindi ko ini-expect na ito na, agad-agad, now na! Mas na-surprise, iyon ‘yung aking initial reaction.”

Neither brought up the identity of Thirdy’s girlfriend.

The questions also made for tender moments between the mother and son, as they ended up exchanging heartwarming messages.

“Si Mommy, deserve niya ‘yung buong mundo,” Thirdy said, when asked what thing he would want to give his mother that he hasn’t yet. “Kasi lahat ng sacrifices ni Mommy para sa akin, hindi ko magagawa iyon para sa kaniya, e.”

“Si Mommy, nag-wo-work palagi. Ngayon ngang may COVID, kaysa mag-rest siya, nag-wo-work hard siya para sa amin, para may malagay sa table namin. ‘Yung mga mommy talaga, para silang superheroes.”

Responding to her son, Sta. Maria said, “It’s very affirming what you said, anak, and validating.”

“Iyong alam mo na may nagagawa kang tama para sa anak mo, para sa pamilya mo.”

